Kern remains low but an increasing number of California counties showed an uptick in COVID-19 cases last week by climbing into the “medium” transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on May 27 showed 42 new cases in the 93561 ZIP Code between May 20 and May 27 — bringing the total for the year to 2879 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8979.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by the health department, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population as of May 27. There were 14 active staff cases — up from nine the previous week.
Kern County reported a total of 2,449 COVID-19-related deaths countywide on May 27 — up by 14 from May 20. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
The number of counties with a medium transmission rate grew from 14 counties to 30 as of May 27. From Fresno County south, only Fresno, Kings, Kern, Tulare, San Bernardino and Riverside counties remained at low transmission — along with some less populous Northern California counties. No California counties have a high transmission rate currently, although an increasing number of areas — mostly in the northeast — is at that rate.
—Claudia Elliott
