Briefs - covid update map Sept 7.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County dropped from high to medium COVID-19 transmission rate last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only nine of the state’s 58 counties were shown with a high transmission rate while 22 were at low.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.