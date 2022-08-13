Briefs - covid update for Aug 17.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained at medium last week, having dropped from high the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.