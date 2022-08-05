Covid map for Aug 10.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate dropped from high to medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.

