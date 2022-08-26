Briefs - covid map for Aug 31.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County was one of only seven California counties still determined to have a high COVID-19 transmission rate last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the state was showing a medium transmission rate, with some at a low level.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.