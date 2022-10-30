Briefs - covid map for Nov 2.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

California was finally all green on the map produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reflect the transmission rate of COVID-19 as of Oct. 28, as gauged by related hospital admissions.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.