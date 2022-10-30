California was finally all green on the map produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reflect the transmission rate of COVID-19 as of Oct. 28, as gauged by related hospital admissions.
The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
Indicators for community levels are related to new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, both on a seven-day average. If it's less than 10 percent, the transmission rate is considered low. But as metrics rise, the level is adjusted, first to medium and then to high.
Across the country, the CDC reported that more than 75 percent of counties had a low transmission rate with about 22 percent at medium and less than 3 percent at high.
Local numbers
Data from Kern County Public Health Services Department showed 23 new cases in the 93561 ZIP code between Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, compared to 13 new cases reported the previous week.
The total number of cases reported for the year is 3,992 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 10,108.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by the health department, there was one active cases among the inmate population on Oct. 21. There were 10 staff cases on Oct. 19.
Kern County reported a total of 2,561 COVID-19-related deaths countywide on Oct. 21 — up by only one from the previous week. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
Testing and vaccinations
The health department reminds residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
Current vaccination information is available online at kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine. According to the California Department of Public health, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children under 5. Children can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are 6 months or older.
