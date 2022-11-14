COVID-19 transmission rates in Kern County and elsewhere across California remained low last week, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indicators for community levels are related to new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, both on a seven-day average. If it's less than 10 percent, the transmission rate is considered low. But as metrics rise, the level is adjusted, first to medium and then to high.
The CDC classified all of California as having low transmission rates during the most recent reporting period.
Across the country, the CDC reported that more than 78.5 percent of counties had a low transmission rate with about 19 percent at medium and less than 3 percent at high.
LOCAL NUMBERS
Data from Kern County's Public Health Services Department showed 28 new cases in the 93561 ZIP Code between Nov. 4 and Friday, compared with 23 new cases reported the previous week.
The total number of cases reported for the year was 4,044 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 was 10,160.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by the health department, there were four active cases among the inmate population on Friday. The number of staff cases was 2 on Nov. 2 and had not been updated again as of Monday.
Kern County reported a total of 2,566 COVID-19-related deaths countywide on Friday, meaning no new deaths since the previous week. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
TESTING AND VACCINATIONS
According to the California Department of Public health, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children under 5. Children can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are 6 months or older.
