Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on March 8 showed a sharp drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tehachapi area over the past week (93561 ZIP code).
Only 35 people were reported testing positive for COVID-19, compared to 95 new cases the previous week.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Kern County Public Health, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among incarcerated people on March 8, the same as the prior week. Ten active staff cases, compared to three the previous week.
The health department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between March 1 and March 8 — bringing the total for the year to 2,673 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,773.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per Centers for Disease Control this week: High.
• Kern County reported a total of 2158 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on March 8 — up by 36 from March 1. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
