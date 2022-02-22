Data from various entities showed a continued drop in the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported for the Tehachapi area over the last week — and that about a quarter of children in public schools have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the school year.
According to information released by Kern County Public Health Services, there were 87 new cases in Tehachapi in the week ending Feb. 22, compared to 175 new cases the previous week. This includes cases of incarcerated people at the California Correctional Institution.
In a report to the board of trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District released as part of the agenda for the board’s Feb. 22 meeting, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said student attendance has improved and staff absences are declining. This is the district’s first public reporting of COVID-19 data since Jan. 11. The latest report shows that about a quarter of TUSD students have tested positive since the beginning of the school year. Of 9,976 COVID-19 tests handled by the district, 1,404 were positive and 445 inconclusive with a positivity rate of 14.75 percent, according to the report.
“Preliminary data for February shows great improvement with the raw attendance data indicating 88.4 percent of students present on Monday, Feb. 7, and attendance increasing steadily with a rate of 93.7 percent on Thursday, Feb. 17,” the report states. “On Feb. 7, there were 486 recorded absences and on Feb. 17 there were 264.”
Staff absences peaked at 143 on Jan. 20 but were down to 105 on Feb. 17, according to the report.
As of Feb. 11, the district has tallied 1,089 student cases and 276 staff cases since the beginning of the school year. The latest enrollment data shows a total of 4,130 in TUSD schools plus an additional 197 in the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
Updated information about local hospitalizations of COVID-19 positive patients was not available at the deadline for this article. According to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital, hospitalizations have been dropping. On Feb. 14, when the latest information was released, there were only four patients compared to eight the previous, with only one of those patients in the intensive care unit.
Of hospitalized patients, one was partially vaccinated, one unvaccinated and vaccination status was unknown for two.
The health department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 — bringing the total for the year to 2,543 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,643.
Data from the California Department of Corrections showed decreases in active cases among both staff and people incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution. Staff cases reported on Feb. 18 were 20 — down by four from Feb. 7. Incarcerated cases were at six on Feb. 22 — down by 12 from the week before.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per Centers for Disease Control this week: High.
• Kern County reported a total of 2101 COVID-19 related deaths on Feb. 22 — up by 69 from Feb. 15. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
