COVID-19 cases remained low in Tehachapi, Kern County and most of California last week, although three Bay Area counties showed an increase in the transmission rate.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on April 29 showed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between April 22 and April 29 — bringing the total for the year to 2,773 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,873.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by the health department, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in that population as of April 29 and four active staff cases.
Kern County reported a total of 2,363 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on April 29 — up by seven from April 15. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Kern County and most California counties in California as having “low” transmission rates on April 29. The exceptions were Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Marin counties, where the transmission rate had risen to "medium."
— Claudia Elliott
