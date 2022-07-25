It was standing room only at the July 14 meeting of the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District. And on July 19 the district reported that those present “have been exposed to an attendee who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
No information was provided about who may have had the virus at the meeting, but the post on the district website shared a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s quarantine and precautions, bit.ly/3BisEpy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.