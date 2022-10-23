Briefs - covid map for Oct 26.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rates by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

On Oct. 17 Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Feb. 28, 2023, as transmission rates throughout the state and much of the country remained low.

Newsom said the timeline gives the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays in January and February and will provide state and local partners the time needed to prepare for the phaseout.