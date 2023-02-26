Covid map for March 1.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County may end the local COVID-19 health emergency on Tuesday. 

The Kern County Public Health Department will ask the Board of Supervisors to end the emergency declared nearly three years ago, according to a county public health spokesperson.