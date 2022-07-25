Briefs - Covid map July 27.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County Public Health keeps track of reported cases of COVID-19, but for the period of July 15 to July 22, there apparently were no cases in Tehachapi’s ZIP code (93561).

Michelle Corson, spokesperson for the health department, confirmed on Monday morning, July 25, that the data reported on the dashboard report was correct.

Recommended for you