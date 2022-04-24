COVID-19 cases are still present in Tehachapi and Kern County, but the numbers remain very low.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on April 22 showed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between April 15 and April 22 — bringing the total for the year to 2,760 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,860.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Public Health, there was one active case of COVID-19 in that population as of April 22 and three active staff cases.
Kern County reported a total of 2,356 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on April 22 — up by 12 from April 15. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all counties in California except Plumas as having “low” transmission rate on April 22. (Plumas County had a “medium” transmission rate).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.