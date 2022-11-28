The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kern County remained low last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, in Kings County the transmission rate jumped to high and it increased to medium in Del Norte, Fresno, Imperial and Madera counties.
The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
Indicators for community levels are related to new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, both on a seven-day average. If it's less than 10 percent, the transmission rate is considered low. But as metrics rise, the level is adjusted, first to medium and then to high.
Across the country, the CDC reported that more than 78.5 percent of counties had a low transmission rate with about 19 percent at medium and less than 3 percent at high.
Local numbers
Kern County Public Health Services Department did not release any new data for Tehachapi (93561) or deaths countywide last week, during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Testing and vaccinations
The health department reminds residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
Current vaccination information is available online at kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine. According to the California Department of Public health, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children under 5. Children can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are 6 months or older.
