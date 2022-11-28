Briefs - covid map Nov 30.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kern County remained low last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, in Kings County the transmission rate jumped to high and it increased to medium in Del Norte, Fresno, Imperial and Madera counties.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.