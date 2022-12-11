Briefs - Covid map for Dec 14.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County remained among 14 California counties still considered to have low COVID-19 transmission last week as eight counties — including Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Kings — jumped to high transmission with the remaining 36 counties at medium.

In contrast to the low ranking, Kern County hospitals have had more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 recently. The public health department reported 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Kern hospitals on Wednesday.