Kern County remained among 14 California counties still considered to have low COVID-19 transmission last week as eight counties — including Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Kings — jumped to high transmission with the remaining 36 counties at medium.
In contrast to the low ranking, Kern County hospitals have had more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 recently. The public health department reported 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Kern hospitals on Wednesday.
And Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, said Wednesday that the hospital’s emergency and inpatient departments have been busy with COVID-19 patients in addition to those suffering from other viral infections impacting respiratory systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses transmission rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
Indicators for community levels are related to new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, both on a seven-day average. If it's less than 10 percent, the transmission rate is considered low. But as metrics rise, the level is adjusted, first to medium and then to high.
Across the country, the CDC reported that more than 55.47 percent of counties had a low transmission rate with 25.24 percent at medium and 9.29 percent at high.
Local numbers
The latest data from Kern County Public Health on Dec. 9 showed four COVID-19 deaths countywide since Dec. 2. The department does not release death data by community, citing privacy concerns.
The department reported 44 new cases in the 93561 ZIP code since Dec. 2. The total number of cases reported for the year is 4,170 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 10,286.
Testing and vaccinations
The health department reminds residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
Current vaccination information is available online at kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine. According to the California Department of Public health, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children under 5. Children can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are 6 months or older.
Other precautions
The local public health department reminds people to do the following to help prevent respiratory illness, including COVID-19:
• Avoid being around people who are sick
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
• Stay home when you are sick
• Get your COVID-19 and flu vaccine
