The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kern County might have remained low last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it’s rising throughout the state and on Dec. 1 the Kern County Public Health Services Department released a warning that flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 are "circulating at levels higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to continue to increase."
The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
On Dec. 2, the CDC showed 24 of California’s 58 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange and Sacramento — at medium, while Kern and the remaining counties were still categorized as having low transmission rates.
Indicators for community levels are related to new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, both on a seven-day average. If it's less than 10 percent, the transmission rate is considered low. But as metrics rise, the level is adjusted, first to medium and then to high.
Across the country, the CDC reported that more than 78.5 percent of counties had a low transmission rate with about 19 percent at medium and less than 3 percent at high.
Local numbers
The latest data available from the Kern County Public Health Services Department on Dec. 2 showed nine COVID-19 deaths countywide since Nov. 18. The department does not release death data by community, citing privacy concerns.
In the 93561 ZIP code, the total number of cases reported for the year is 4,126 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 10,242.
Testing and vaccinations
The health department reminds residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
Current vaccination information is available online at kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine. According to the California Department of Public health, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children under 5. Children can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are 6 months or older.
Other precautions
The local public health department reminds people to do the following to help prevent respiratory illness:
• Avoid being around people who are sick
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
• Stay home when you are sick
• Get your COVID-19 and flu vaccine
