Briefs - covid map for Dec 7.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rates by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The COVID-19 transmission rate in Kern County might have remained low last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it’s rising throughout the state and on Dec. 1 the Kern County Public Health Services Department released a warning that flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 are "circulating at levels higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to continue to increase."

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.