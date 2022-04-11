Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy. Intermittent light rain this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Intermittent light rain this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.