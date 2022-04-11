COVID-19 cases continued to drop in Tehachapi, Kern County and most of California over the past week.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on April 8 showed only six new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tehachapi area over the past week (93561 ZIP code), compared to nine new cases the previous week.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Public Health, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among staff on April 8 and no active cases among the incarcerated population as of data available April 11.
The health department reported only six new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between April 4 and April 8 — bringing the total for the year to 2,744 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,844.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all counties in California as having “low” transmission rate on April 11 except Plumas County which had returned to a “medium” transmission level.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per CDC this week: Low.
• Kern County reported a total of 2,320 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on April 11 — up by 26 from April 8. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
