Although the total number of people reported as testing positive for COVID-19 in the Tehachapi area increased to 95 from 87 the prior week, in general, the latest surge is believed to have subsided.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Kern County Public Health Services, there were no active cases of COVID-19 on March 1 and only three active staff cases, compared to 16 and 20 the previous week, respectively.
Adventist Valley Tehachapi Valley does not report hospitalized case numbers except during surges and has made no public release of information since Feb. 14 when there were four hospitalized cases including one in the intensive care unit.
The health department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28 — bringing the total for the year to 2,638 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,738.
Latest information:
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per Centers for Disease Control this week: High.
• Kern County reported a total of 2122 COVID-19 related deaths on March 1 — up by 21 from Feb. 22. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
