After more than two years of disruption, there are continued signs that COVID-19 is leaving center stage.
As of April 8, the Adventist Health Kern County COVID-19 Incident Command Center demobilized. In a news release, the health care system said the center was no longer needed due to the continued drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Kern County.
“Throughout the last two-plus years, AH has utilized the standardized approach to the command, planning and coordination of emergency response to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” a spokesperson said.
Section chiefs in areas such as operations, planning, logistics and communication regularly met online throughout the campuses in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi — a process that was particularly critical during the various COVID-19 surges.
Employees were notified that ICC briefings will end until further notice. However, all COVID-19 guidelines related to California Department of Public Gealth requirements — including the use of Personal Protective Equipment — will remain in place.
‘Dramatic reduction’
In an update to trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on April 12, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said there was good news on the COVID-19 front.
As of April 5, there were 1,108 student cases and 283 staff cases since the beginning of the school year last August.
Between March 2 and April 5, there were only eight total cases among staff and students.
"It's a dramatic reduction," she added. "And we really hope to see this trend continue — going down — and I look forward to being able to report at some point no additional cases."
Sharing the latest guidance from the California Department of Public Health, the superintendent said that exposed, asymptomatic students may now continue in-person instruction and all other aspects of K-12 schooling, including sports and extracurricular activities, regardless of vaccination status or the location of exposure.
She noted, though, that it is still strongly recommended that exposed students wear a well-fitting mask while around others indoors for at least 10 days following the date of last exposure and to test three to five days following exposure in addition to monitoring closely for symptoms.
Zero cases at CCI
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Public Health, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among staff or the incarcerated population as of data available April 15.
According to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, there were 1,407 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, with all staff returning to work. That data did not include three CCI staff who are reported to have died from the virus.
Among the incarcerated population, a total of 1,580 cases were said to have been resolved with four inmate deaths.
Tehachapi area data
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on April 15 showed seven new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between April 8 and April 15 — bringing the total for the year to 2,751 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,851.
Kern County reported a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on April 15 — up by 14 from April 11. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all counties in California as having “low” transmission rate on April 15.
