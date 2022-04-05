Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained “low” in the past week — along with all of California and much of the nation — according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 5.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on April 4 showed only nine new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tehachapi area over the past week (93561 ZIP code), compared to 16 new cases the previous week.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by county Public Health, there were two active cases of COVID-19 among staff on April 5 and no cases among the incarcerated population as of data available April 5.
The health department reported only nine new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between March 28 and April 4 — bringing the total for the year to 2,738 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,838.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per CDC this week: Low.
• Kern County reported a total of 2,294 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on April 4 — up by 21 from March 28. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
