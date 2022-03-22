Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has dropped from “medium” to “low” — along with much of California and the nation — according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Transmission on March 17.
In all of California, no counties remained in the “high” category on that date, according to CDC. And all but five counties were in the “low” transmission rate category as of March 17. Counties where the CDC still rated transmission as “medium” were Del Norte, Modoc, Shasta, Trinity and Tuolumne.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on March 22 showed a continued downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tehachapi area over the past week (93561 ZIP code).
Only 17 people were reported testing positive for COVID-19, compared to 23 new cases the previous week.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Kern County Public Health, there were two active cases of COVID-19 among incarcerated people on March 22 after three weeks in a row with no active cases reported. Eight active staff cases were reported, compared to four the previous week.
The health department reported only 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between March 15 and March 22 — bringing the total for the year to 2,713 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,813.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per CDC this week: Low.
• Kern County reported a total of 2,230 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on March 22 — up by 42 from March 15. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
