Kern County finally dropped from “high” to “medium” transmission rate for COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Transmission on March 15.
In all of California, only Kings and Del Norte counties remain in the “high” category, according to CDC. And 43 of 58 counties were in the “low” transmission rate category as of March 15 — along with most of the country.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department the same day showed a continued downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tehachapi area over the past week (93561 ZIP code).
Only 23 people were reported testing positive for COVID-19, compared to 35 new cases the previous week.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Kern County Public Health, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among incarcerated people on March 15 for the third week in a row. Four active staff cases were reported, compared to ten the previous week.
The health department reported only 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between March 8 and March 15 — bringing the total for the year to 2,696 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,796.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per CDC this week: Medium.
• Kern County reported a total of 2188 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on March 8 — up by 30 from March 8. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
