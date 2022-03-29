Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained “low” in the past week — along with much of the nation and all but California’s Del Norte County — according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Transmission on March 29.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on March 22 showed only 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tehachapi area over the past week (93561 ZIP code), compared to 17 new cases the previous week.
At the California Correctional Institution, which is included in the 93561 ZIP code count by Kern County Public Health, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among either staff or incarcerated persons as of data available March 29.
The health department reported only 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between March 22 and March 28 — bringing the total for the year to 2,729 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,829.
Latest information
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per CDC this week: Low.
• Kern County reported a total of 2273 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on March 28 — up by 43 from March 22. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
— Claudia Elliott
