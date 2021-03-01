COVID-19 vaccine appointments have opened for the week on My Turn for the Kern County Fairgrounds' Mass Vaccination Clinic and the state’s sites in Arvin, Rosamond and Wasco, the county announced Saturday.
Here are the hours for this week:
• Kern County Fairgrounds, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Arvin, 414 4th Ave., Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Wasco, 1202 Poplar Ave., Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Rosamond, 2500 20th St. West, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Eligibility is currently limited to health care workers, people 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers and food and agriculture workers.
Make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.
Others who are not yet eligible for a vaccine can register on MyTurn now to be notified when they're eligible to make an appointment. Users will receive notification that appointments are available and can sign up for both first and second appointments, a county news release said.
