A proposal by the University of California, Davis, to study mountain lions in Bear Valley Springs is on the agenda for discussion by a committee of the Bear Valley Community Services District.
The CSD’s Administration Committee is set to meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be held at the district office, 28999 South Lower Valley Road. It is open to the public.
Charles Jensen, vice president of the district’s Board of Directors, is the chair of the committee that is also made up of citizen volunteers Richard Bissell, Judith Cagle and Beverly Lydon. The committee’s vice-chair position is currently vacant, according to the agenda. Staff members Bill Malinen, general manager, and Kristy McEwen, secretary to the board, provide support for the committee.
Other items on the agenda are proposed remote work policy review and discussion and a future item — a citizen’s jury proposal.
The mountain lion study proposal came before the district’s board at its Jan. 12 meeting and apparently was previously discussed in a closed session of the board.
On Jan. 12, some community members expressed support for the study and others said they were against it, citing concerns about attracting mountain lions to inhabited areas with bait and that environmental organizations might use data from the study “as a weapon” in litigation.
Voting 4-1, with Director Terry Quinn casting the minority vote, the board referred the matter to the Administration Committee. Quinn said he supported the proposal to allow the study. Jensen expressed concern about baiting unpredictable wild animals.
