Water users in the Cummings Valley Groundwater Basin must begin to comply with new rules and regulations established by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District beginning this month.
Acting as the court-appointed Watermaster for the basin — which is generally the Cummings Valley floor — the board of directors for the district put the new rules and regulations in place at its Dec. 20 meeting.
That action came nearly a year after Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuett approved a proposal by the district to reduce the natural safe yield of the Cummings Basin by more than 25 percent — essentially restricting pumping of groundwater to a level that the district believes can be supported.
"The goal is to ensure that sufficient, safe and clean drinking water will be available for decades to come,” TCCWD General Manager Tom Neisler told Tehachapi News at the time.
Officially, the judge’s action was the approval of the Cummings Basin Amended and Restated Judgment and Physical Solution, a document prepared and presented by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
Although court action was required to put the new judgment in place, a five-year effort by the district to meet with stakeholders and build consensus on ways to protect the basin resulted in the plan being presented to the court with no opposition, Neisler told Tehachapi News last year.
Directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District and Stallion Springs Community Services District were among parties in support of the action.
Rules and regulations
As usual, the devil is in the details, and those are spelled out in the new rules and regulations. The district spent many months developing new forms and procedures to provide Cummings Basin water users with ways to communicate water needs. The district, as Watermaster, will make annual allocations.
All extraction wells, except for existing single-family residential wells extracting less than two acre-feet per year, are required to be equipped with cumulative metering devices by Jan. 1 of this year; single-family residential wells will have the same requirement by Jan. 1, 2025.
Most water extractors will be required to provide monthly reports of water produced from the basin and file annual reports.
Extractors are also responsible for implementing the best available water conservation measures. The rules also provide a mechanism for artificial replenishment of the basin and later use of such water, subject to the Watermaster’s approval.
Background
The district in 1966 asked the court to adjudicate (or divide up) water rights in the basin and in separate actions the Tehachapi Valley and Brite basins, all of which were determined to be in a state of overdraft.
The judgments were intended to keep parties from extracting more than the natural safe yield of the basins. For the Cummings Basin, this was determined to be 4,090 acre-feet per year. According to the district, the Cummings Basin had been in a state of overdraft since 1949.
With population growth and an increase in irrigated agriculture, water levels in the Cummings Basin dropped, and by the mid-2010s, the district grew concerned about its future. Based upon a study completed in 2015, it asked the court to reduce the natural safe yield of the basin from 4,090 acre-feet per year to 2,990 acre-feet per year (an acre-foot of water contains 325,851 gallons).
Many large water users in the Cummings Basin — including the community services districts, the California Correctional Institute and some farmers — also purchase imported water from the district when it is available, and some have previously banked water within the basin, which is tracked by the Watermaster.
More information is available on the district’s website, https://tccwd.com.
