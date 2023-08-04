Construction of a planned roundabout at Bear Valley and Cummings Valley roads is expected to commence next summer.
Jeff Davis, senior engineering manager for the Kern County Public Works Department's Capital Projects Group, said construction of what may be the first roundabout in the greater Tehachapi area is expected to last between 80 and 100 working days.
“The project is anticipated to be constructed in phases, so traffic will be routed around the roundabout construction during each phase,” he said.
The intersection south of Cummings Valley School is currently controlled with a four-way stop.
The project has been in the works since at least 2021.
According to a planning document published by the Kern Council of Governments, the agency responsible for regional transportation planning, the project will cost about $4.1 million — about $470,000 of that coming from county funds.
City roundabouts
As reported previously, in partnership with the county the city of Tehachapi plans to apply for funding to help build a roundabout at the corner of Tucker and Highline roads.
Developmental Services Director Jay Schlosser on June 29 told the Tehachapi City Council that the county and city agree that Highline Road is most important as an east-west commuter route. Highline marks the city's southern boundary in some areas, with intersections at Tucker Road, Curry Street and Dennison Road at least partly in the city.
Schlosser said there were only two ways to upgrade traffic control at that intersection — a signal or a roundabout.
“The benefit of a roundabout is two-fold,” he said. “They tend to reduce the severity of accidents because everybody slows down … and they are more efficient than traffic signals.”
Among the disadvantages, he said, is that roundabouts tend to be more expensive than signals, and they take up more space.
Schlosser noted that the city’s Local Road Safety Plan already identifies Highline intersections at Tucker, Curry and Dennison as needing improvement.
The city will apply for grant funding from the state’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program and split the $432,500 match requirement based on traffic volume, with the city paying 35% and the county 65%. The match funding is expected to come from traffic impact fees related to development collected by the city and county.
The initial estimate for the total project is $3.77 million. Schlosser did not state a timetable for the project if funding is approved.
Sage Ranch traffic
The proposed Sage Ranch residential development may also result in roundabouts being developed at various locations within the city.
According to environmental documents prepared in connection with the project to be located on Valley Boulevard west of Tehachapi High School, mitigation measures for the additional traffic expected to be generated by the 995-unit development include the potential for roundabout construction.
As many as three roundabouts might be constructed — at Highline Road and Dennison, Highline Road and Curry, and Valley Boulevard and Snyder.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
