Roundabout diagram

This illustration illustrates how roundabouts are designed to carry traffic through busy intersections. 

 Courtesy California DMV

Construction of a planned roundabout at Bear Valley and Cummings Valley roads is expected to commence next summer.

Jeff Davis, senior engineering manager for the Kern County Public Works Department's Capital Projects Group, said construction of what may be the first roundabout in the greater Tehachapi area is expected to last between 80 and 100 working days.