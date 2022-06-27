Jon Curry has been appointed to the position of assistant general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
General Manager Tom Neisler made the announcement during a meeting of the district’s Board of Directors on June 15. He noted that Curry has been with the district for more than two years and that he will continue to handle the duties of his operations manager position as that position will be left vacant for now.
Curry worked for the California Rural Water Association from October 2017 to November 2019 and was formerly public works director for the city of Tehachapi.
