David Butler, president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Adventist Health Delano, will be leaving the organization as part of administrative cutbacks.
Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County, made the announcement April 22.
He said the Roseville-based organization of nonprofit health systems is looking for ways to reduce overhead costs while keeping dedicated staff close to patients.
Edward Martin, who joined the hospital in Tehachapi last August as administrative director, operations, will take the helm as site administrator while Dr. Marvin Rouhotas will lead the team at Adventist Health Delano, with both reporting to Wolcott.
Butler split his time between the Delano hospital — which became part of Adventist Health in 2020 — and Tehachapi. In March 2021 he replaced Jeff Lingerfelt, the first president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, after he moved to Virginia to be closer to family.
He was not available for comment Friday.
Wolcott, in his role over the organization’s Kern County operations, was already functionally in charge of the Tehachapi and Delano hospitals and related clinics, in addition to Adventist Health entities in Bakersfield.
He said the system was negatively impacted, from a financial perspective, by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the additional operational expense — including services of traveling nurses — hospital revenues were impacted when elective surgeries were stopped for a time.
And with the immediate impact of the pandemic appearing to subside, the hospitals will continue to be affected by patients who didn’t get care for other conditions in the last two years.
“There are lots and lots of sick people still needing care,” Wolcott said. “There are high volumes of people with chronic care needs who didn’t get treatment during the pandemic. We’re still going to be impacted in the coming months.”
Martin noted that Adventist Health is having cuts systemwide but said the biggest change for Tehachapi will be the loss of Butler.
“I’m super excited that I’ll still be here, but David has been an incredible mentor to me, a huge support,” he said. “It was really great working under him and learning from his leadership. We will continue to move forward with many of the initiatives that David started and pulling our teams together.”
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley opened in November 2018. During Butler’s tenure, the Tehachapi hospital opened a new $4 million imaging pavilion and recently announced plans for an $8 million outpatient center to be built next to the hospital.
Wolcott said that plan is still in place.
“The Tehachapi community can continue to count on Adventist Health’s high reliability and award-winning care,” he said. “I’m very proud of the team that provides that care every day.”
Tehachapi outpatient pavilion
The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District owns the hospital that is operated by Adventist Health.
The faith-based nonprofit health system is about five years into a 30-year lease with the district to operate the hospital. As part of that deal, Adventist Health provided funds to complete construction and took over management of operations. According to a spokesperson for Adventist Health, the organization has invested $47.6 million in the hospital, of which $37.5 million was spent to complete the hospital.
The district board of directors heard plans for the new outpatient pavilion during a presentation by Butler on March 15.
Because the district still owns the property, Adventist Health is required to seek board approval prior to certain activities, such as building additional facilities.
In February, district board President Mike Nixon said Adventist Health would like to pursue and fund improvements to the hospital in exchange for lease extensions.
“That’s going to benefit them and the district,” he told fellow board members, noting that future expansions might be developed every four to five years with additional lease extensions.
Lease extensions will require voter approval, he noted.
And although it appears the district is in favor of the proposed facility, the entities have not yet struck a deal.
Approval of the project was on the agenda for the district board’s meeting on April 19. But CEO Caroline Wasielewski said no action was taken.
“The approval for the tenant improvements is being worked out by district and Adventist attorneys, including a determination of whether an election is required in this situation,” she said in an email on April 21.
Butler told directors on March 15 that additional space is needed at the hospital.
“To expand our mission and properly serve the Tehachapi community there is a dire need to expand our current 1,000-square-foot Rural Health Clinic,” he told directors. A Physician Needs Assessment shows a deficit of 26.7 primary care providers projected this year, highlighting the need to expand, he noted.
The 10,290 square-foot outpatient pavilion would be built on about .75 acres of land next to the existing hospital.
The facility would allow expansion of services to include primary care, dental, psychiatry and social work in addition to specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, gastrointestinal and podiatry, Butler noted.
The goal, he said, is to make more medical services available in Tehachapi so area residents don’t have to go elsewhere for care.
The current estimate for the project is $7,993,989, he said. AHTV Foundation has already raised $2.2 million of that and Adventist Health Capital would provide the remaining $5,793,989, Butler said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
