The Kern County District Attorney’s office said Feb. 3 it will wait for more information before taking a position on any possible relocation of a courthouse from Mojave to somewhere closer to Tehachapi.
“This is something that is still being looked at; but remains in early stages,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email. “We will respectfully decline further comment on the issue until we have a more clear picture of any detailed proposal from the court, as well as any data the court may wish to provide.”
The suggestion that Mojave might not remain the court’s location surfaced last October and in January when Kern County Superior Court Presiding Judge Colette Humphrey said in an email that the court is still considering its options for replacement of the Mojave courthouse.
“We are reviewing the numbers, including populations of the various communities in East Kern, as well as our ability to staff the courthouse, in order to determine whether to request a relocation of the courthouse to a more populous location, while still providing services to all the citizens in East Kern,” she said.
In communications with Ridgecrest officials last October, Humphrey suggested that staffing the courthouse might be easier if it were located closer to Tehachapi.
The courthouse at Mojave has been on a list for replacement since before 2010. The proposed state budget for 2022-23 includes a replacement Mojave courthouse in its Five-Year Infrastructure Plan. The courthouse is among the highest priorities in the state for replacement, with nearly $5.6 million earmarked for land acquisition and design in fiscal year 2023-24 and more than $81 million for construction two years later.
“The District Attorney has been made aware of early discussions regarding a potential courthouse in the Tehachapi area,” Kinzel said in an email Jan. 19. “The District Attorney is focused on ensuring that crime victims, witnesses, and community members have access to the courts, and is looking at population studies and trends in Eastern Kern communities to determine the appropriateness of a different location for the courthouse. Access to the courts and the efficient administration of justice, whether by local police officers, crime victims, witnesses, attorneys or community members remains of paramount importance.”
Previously Second District Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner and Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said they are opposed to moving the courthouse from Mojave to Tehachapi.
