Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer was the guest speaker at the March 14 meeting of Tehachapi Republican Women Federated.
According to President Britney Embree-Carrington, Zimmer shared information about SB 1042, a bill that would reclassify human trafficking as a violent and serious felony, allowing prosecutors to seek harsher penalties under California's three-strikes law.
Embree-Carrington said attendees heard a report about efforts of Zimmer and state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to get the law passed.
Embree-Carrington noted that SB 1042 will come before the senate’s Public Safety Committee on April 5. She said members will pray for the bill to pass the committee and move to the floor for a vote, and also encouraged people who support the effort to call committee members and urge them to vote “yes” on SB 1042.
Zimmer provided a list of members of the Public Safety Committee and phone numbers:
• Sen. Steven Bradford, 916-651-4035.
• Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, 916-651-4023.
• Sen. Sydney Kamlager, 916-651-4030.
• Sen. Nancy Skinner, 916-651-4009.
• Sen. Scott D. Wiener, 916-651-4011.
For more information about the Tehachapi Republican Women Federated visit the group’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3q8Ol4J.
