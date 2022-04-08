Data collected by the Tehachapi Wine Grower’s Commission shows that there were a total of 60,000 visits to local wineries and wine-tasting rooms in the last 12 months — an average of about 5,000 each weekend.
That’s the news shared by Jim Arnold, president of the commission, at the April 6 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council. The commission — along with the Tehachapi Tourism Commission and Tehachapi Arts Commission — is sponsored by the GTEDC.
Arnold and his wife, Sally, own Triassic Vineyards, one of five local vineyards open to the public.
He said about 64 percent of visitors in the last 12 months were from outside Tehachapi.
About 2 percent of visitors stayed at local hotels — about 23 each week, he noted.
“So when people stay up here, they’re also going to shops and learning about what’s going on in the area,” Arnold said. About 55 percent of winery visitors also go to another winery or restaurant during their visit.
“They come for wine-tasting and about half of them also spend money somewhere else,” he said, illustrating the economic boost to tourism coming from the wine industry.
Barely two years ago the commission worked through the federal process of obtaining designation as an American Viticultural Area, a yearslong effort. “Tehachapi Mountains” is one of 142 AVAs in California and the only one in Kern County.
Arnold added that he has been in touch with a professor at Cal State, Bakersfield about possibly developing a program to use agricultural waste — specifically vine prunings — into energy.
Also at the meeting, the economic development council heard reports of increased visitation at the Tehachapi Visitor Center and at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum.
Keith Sackewitz of Friends of the Tehachapi Depot said it is now open four days a week — Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday — and has been having 600 to 650 visitors per month.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
