Michael Davies was selected by his peers on the Tehachapi City Council as Mayor on Dec. 19 and a month later he was on hand to greet constituents during the first Coffee with the Mayor event of his tenure.
Coffee with the Mayor was introduced to the Tehachapi community several years ago as a way for people to get to know local government officials and staff and ask questions, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.