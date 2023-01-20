Briefs - Mayor coffee 01.jpg

Mayor Michael Davies, far right, chats with City Manager Greg Garrett during the first Coffee With the Mayor event of his tenure on Jan. 19. Also pictured, from left, are Mayor Pro Tem Susan Wiggins and Jay Schlosser, development services director.

 Courtesy of city of Tehachapi

Michael Davies was selected by his peers on the Tehachapi City Council as Mayor on Dec. 19 and a month later he was on hand to greet constituents during the first Coffee with the Mayor event of his tenure.

Coffee with the Mayor was introduced to the Tehachapi community several years ago as a way for people to get to know local government officials and staff and ask questions, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager.

