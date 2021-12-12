The board of directors of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce plans to proceed with annual awards for Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
Due to the unexpected death of President and CEO Ida Perkins, the usual schedule for the nomination and awards process was disrupted. A new deadline has been set for Jan. 27 and nomination forms will be published in the Tehachapi News on Dec. 29, Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.
Further information about the awards and ceremony will be published when it becomes available.
