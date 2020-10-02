The deadline for payment of unsecured property taxes is Nov. 1 for the first installment and Jan. 1, 2021 for the second installment, Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman announced.
They become delinquent Dec. 10 and Feb. 20, respectively.
Unsecured (personal) property tax bills are for items such as business equipment, farm equipment, aircraft, boats, and similar assets that are not attached to real estate. Unsecured tax bills were mailed July 10 to all unsecured property owners whose addresses are known to the County Assessor-Recorder and who had ownership of the personal property as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Taxpayers may inquire or make payments on their property taxes in person, by mail, or via the Internet. Various methods of payment are available:
1) Via mail to: KCTTC PO Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004;
2) In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301;
3) Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at: www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover Cards and electronic checks can be used for payments made over the Internet. Access the website for additional information.
A service fee of 2 percent of the transaction amount will be assessed on all credit card and debit card usage. Electronic Checks can also be used for all internet payments with zero fees.
If you have not received your tax bill, you may request a replacement tax bill or you may obtain the amount of taxes due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing the Treasurer-Tax Collector at TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax, parcel and payment information are also available on the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
