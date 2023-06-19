July 5 at noon has been set as the deadline to apply for a vacant position on the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District.
The seat has been vacant since the resignation of Terry Quinn on May 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
July 5 at noon has been set as the deadline to apply for a vacant position on the Board of Directors of Bear Valley Community Services District.
The seat has been vacant since the resignation of Terry Quinn on May 11.
The board decided on June 8 to fill the vacancy by appointment and faces a July 10 deadline to avoid the possibility that the Kern County Board of Supervisors could appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
A special meeting is planned for July 6 to fill the vacancy.
Applicants must be a registered voter and resident of Bear Valley Springs. Applications may be delivered in person, by mail or via email to kmcewen@bvcsd.org. Postmarks will not be accepted.
More information, including suggested questions for applicants to answer, is online at bit.ly/3Jh2Mxp.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.