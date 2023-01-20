The city of Tehachapi is accepting applications to fill a vacancy for the seat representing District 2 on the City Council. Applications are available at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St. and must be returned by 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Christina Scrivner previously filled the position but she resigned last month because she was elected to a seat on the Board of Trustees of the Kern Community College District.

