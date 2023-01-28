The city of Tehachapi is accepting applications to fill a vacancy for the seat representing District 2 on the City Council. Applications are available at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St. and must be returned by 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Christina Scrivner previously filled the position but she resigned last month because she was elected to a seat on the Board of Trustees of the Kern Community College District.
Applicants who are at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the city and live in District 2 may apply to be considered for appointment by the City Council. A map showing the districts is available online at bit.ly/3v48jjh.
Whoever is appointed to the seat will serve from the date of appointment to certification of the November 2024 election.
At a regular meeting of the City Council on Feb. 6, all approved applicants may make a three-minute presentation to the council and may be asked to respond to questions.
The council may make a decision at that meeting or direct staff to place the matter on a future agenda for action.
