Cement - plant sign(1).jpg

A deal that would have seen Martin Marietta’s cement plant at Tehachapi sold to CalPortland has been abandoned, the companies announced on April 28. 

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

“A victory for consumers” is how the Federal Trade Commission described a decision by rival cement manufacturers to abandon a deal that would have seen the CalPortland Company take over the cement plant at Tehachapi, now owned by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

In a statement issued Friday, April 28, in response to the announcement that the company has terminated its proposed $350 million acquisition of assets from Martin Marietta Materials — including the Tehachapi plant — FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova said the transaction would have reduced the number of cement suppliers in Southern California from five to four, further concentrating an already concentrated market.