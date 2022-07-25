The death of Jean Albert Prel, a longtime member of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings Water District, was noted during the board’s July 20 meeting.
President Robert Schultz shared the news of Prel’s July 19 death with board members and asked for a moment of silence in his honor.
Prel lived in Cummings Valley and represented Division 5 on the board for more than 23 years before his retirement from the board late in 2018.
Contacted after the meeting, Schultz said Prel’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Wood Family Funeral Home in Tehachapi, with a reception to follow at The Woods Pavilion, 321 W. F St.
