The air was filled with smoke, but this did not prevent nearly 100 supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from gathering at the four corners of Valley Boulevard and Tucker Road to show their support of the ticket.
Kim Mangone, candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, was at the rally to meet her supporters. The crowd was enthusiastic and waved excitedly as many passing cars honked and made positive signs. Some vehicles showed opposite reactions, but this did not dampen the enthusiasm of the Biden/Harris and Mangone supporters.
The rally was organized through a few social media sites and by word of mouth. Many said they came because they are concerned about the lack of leadership that is leading to fear and division in the country. There was a positive air among the mask-wearing, sign-waving crowd. Many participants expressed their satisfaction with the response they received. Some said they had never shown up at demonstrations before, but this is the most important election of their lifetime.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
