Demolition of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital building at 115 W. E St. has been set for the week of Oct. 11, according to Caroline Wasielewski, CEO of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. The teardown is expected to begin on Monday.
The building has not been used as a hospital since the new hospital, operated by Adventist Health under an agreement with the district, opened in November 2018.
The healthcare district has considered ways to use the old hospital property — both to serve unmet health needs in the community and as a source of revenue for the district. Construction of a new building on the site is being considered and Wasielewski said the board is likely to approve a Request for Proposals for architectural/engineering services later this month.
Regular meetings of the healthcare district board are set for the third Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 19. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tvhd.org/board-meetings.
— Claudia Elliott
