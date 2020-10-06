Kern County Sheriff deputies arrested two individuals in Tehachapi on a number of drug and drug sale charges on Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Edward Hughes, 55, and Stephanie Alexander, 53, at an apartment in the 2100 block of Golden Hills Boulevard at 7 p.m.
While doing a welfare check of the apartment, deputies found 185 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 85.6 grams of marijuana, seven pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and four scales, KCSO said.
The agency said that it had prior information that Hughes, who was on probation, was selling methamphetamine from the apartment.
