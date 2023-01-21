An eastbound BNSF freight train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58, sending some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment.
Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails. Specialized equipment was brought in to re-rail those cars. The main concern by rail officials was to repair the track and get rail traffic moving through the Tehachapi mountains as quickly as possible. 568-4002
