A ballot printing error may cause confusion about Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District facing voters in the Nov. 8 election.
Megan Simpson, communications manager for Adventist Health, said the error was brought to the attention of the Kern County Elections Office, which apologized for the error.
In the area next to the bubbles that voters fill in to indicate either a yes or no vote appears the word “bonds.”
Measure X is a proposition asking voters to approve a new 30-year lease between Adventist Health and the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. The district owns the hospital building on Magellan Way in Capital Hills that Adventist leases and operates.
Although the healthcare district passed bond measures many years ago to build the hospital, Measure X is not a bond measure.
“A “YES” vote for the measure ensures that Adventist Health will construct —at no cost to the taxpayer — a new, state-of-the-art outpatient pavilion to provide primary care services, specialty care services, dentistry and behavioral health care,” Simpson said.
Adventist Health’s current lease with the district will expire in 2046. If voters approve Measure X, that lease would be extended for an additional six years and expire in 2052. The no-cost lease extension would cover the costs of building the outpatient pavilion building, estimated at about $8 million, Simpson said.
A yes vote on Measure X will have no financial impact on taxpayers, she noted, and healthcare district officials said the same when they put the measure on the ballot.
The impartial analysis by the Kern County Counsel that is published in the voter information guide published by Kern County Elections concurs.
Voters throughout the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, which includes the Greater Tehachapi area, will see this measure on their ballot. Because the facility is owned by the public agency, the lease extension must be approved by a majority of voters.
Support for the measure
Although the healthcare district is putting the measure before voters, it is not allowed by law to spend money to support the measure. Individual board members have expressed support and no opposition to the measure has been noted. Adventist Health has paid for advertising of various types in support of Measure X.
One person at a meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council recently expressed concern that the hospital does not include an obstetrics department although the healthcare district said many years ago when bonds were approved that the new hospital would include obstetrics.
Adventist Health Site Administrator Edward Martin noted that the purpose of the new outpatient facility the organization plans to build if Measure X is approved is to make space for additional specialists in Tehachapi. But he also said that the demographics of the area and the specialized facilities needed for modern obstetrics unit are not likely to make such a unit practical in the near future.
‘State of the art’
In an interview last summer, Martin said the organization is committed to bringing "state-of-the-art technology and high-quality services to people in the Tehachapi area.”
“The Outpatient Pavilion will provide primary care, specialty, behavioral health and dental services. It is essential to build the Outpatient Pavilion to meet the growing physician, community and space demands,” Martin said.
He emphasized that there will be no cost to taxpayers to construct the new outpatient facility and also that it’s an important part of meeting the healthcare needs of area residents.
The 10,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion will be built on about .75 acres of land next to the existing hospital. Martin said the exterior facade will be designed to complement the hospital building.
A representative of Adventist in March said the AHTV Foundation has already raised $2.2 million of that and Adventist Health Capital would provide the remaining $5,793,989.
The healthcare district said an independent appraisal of its assets determined the annual fair market rental value of the hospital and related space used by Adventist Health to be $1.75 million. Providing the funding for the new outpatient center, continued maintenance of the facilities and previous reimbursements made by Adventist to the district is considered “adequate consideration” for use of the assets — in other words, instead of paying rent.
The hospital property, including facilities constructed by Adventist, would remain the property of the district.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
