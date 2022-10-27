Measure X illustration.jpg

Ballots for Measure X seem to indicate that it is a bond measure. It is not. The proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is to seek voter approval of a new lease with Adventist Health. In exchange for an approximate six-year lease extension, Adventist Health will build an $8 million outpatient pavilion on the grounds of the hospital.

A ballot printing error may cause confusion about Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District facing voters in the Nov. 8 election.

Megan Simpson, communications manager for Adventist Health, said the error was brought to the attention of the Kern County Elections Office, which apologized for the error.