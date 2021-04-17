In a Friday news release, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer reminds the public that April 18 through 24 is Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Initially established in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, National Crime Victims’ Rights week is a time to honor survivors and victims of crime as well as the organizations and public servants that support their pursuit for justice.
In the past, the District Attorney’s Office has hosted the Victims’ Rights March during Crime Victims’ Rights Week each year. The circumstances of the pandemic have precluded the holding of the march both this year and last.
In lieu of the Victims’ Rights March, the District Attorney’s Office will host an Honor and Remembrance Drive from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Life-sized posters of 2020 victims will line the street at 1215 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
Additionally, video vignettes honoring crime victims and the professionals that help them pursue justice will be posted daily to the Kern County District Attorney’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KernCountyDA/.
