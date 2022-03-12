Since students in Tehachapi Unified School District returned to in-person instruction last August, the school district has used a survey tool called Panorama to assess student engagement and other factors of what educators call social-emotional learning.
The results? Not so good, according to data shared at the March 8 school board meeting.
Among sixth through twelfth graders, the fall survey results were well below comparative national data in all but the school safety category — and dropped even lower in all categories when the winter survey was conducted.
Survey results for third through fifth graders were better — but still showed a drop in winter numbers of those from the fall in all but school safety and teacher-student relationships.
But Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson and principals from the district’s schools believe that a new program called Capturing Kids Hearts will provide tools to improve school climate and ultimately help students.
In a presentation to the school board, the superintendent said that the point of social-emotional learning is to ensure that students have the skills, knowledge and behaviors they need to understand and manage their emotions in ways that support their success in school and life.
She said the district’s leadership team, including school principals, attended a two-day Capturing Kids Hearts training in Anaheim in December and came away excited about the program and sure it will provide the tools Tehachapi schools need to improve school culture.
Board members heard short presentations about the program from three of the principals.
“Our collective goal is to reach and educate all students, but because of varied adverse experiences, many of our students’ backgrounds and the effects of the pandemic, only some of our students come to school mentally and emotionally prepared to learn,” Golden Hills Elementary School Principal Kendra Bailey said. “It is up to us to bridge this gap and to reach every single student.”
She said the Capturing Kids Hearts program will provide school staff with the structures and strategies to meet students' social-emotional needs and to help students learn to build relationships, become more self-aware and make responsible decisions.
Jacobsen Middle School Principal Eric Loe described an element of the Capturing Kids Hearts program that most appealed to him — the social contract.
“It’s a framework that any group can use to work together to try to overcome differences and still be able to do things in a civilized manner,” he told board members. “It becomes the centerpiece of the classroom culture, the kind of framework under which a classroom or a group at school works under.”
He said there are four basic questions that are used to bring the group together:
• How do you want to be treated by me, the leader or teacher?
• How do you want to be treated by each other?
• How do you think I, the leader, want to be treated by you? and
• How do we want to treat each other when there is conflict, which there certainly is going to be?
“If we can show our students and model for our students, a consistent model, or framework under which they can try to resolve and be respectful of others, I think that’s really a step forward for us in public school,” Loe added.
Cristina Libatique, principal at Tehachapi and Monroe high schools, said she believes the program will inspire staff.
She said the program provides “tools to help rebuild, to strengthen our relationships and rebuild our high-performing teams. If you want greatness, you have to model greatness. We need to model it with our students. Then our students and staff need to take that out into the community so that Tehachapi goes back to the great place that it was before, before the world became what it is.”
Board action
Later in the meeting, the board approved a contract with Capturing Kids Hearts, based in Texas, to conduct training for district staff. Funding will be from federal Title II professional development funds, according to Hojat Entezari, chief administrator, business services.
A total of $137,500 for training, not including travel expenses for the trainers, was committed.
Once the initial training is completed, district staff will train new employees, Larson-Everson said.
Panorama survey results
The Panorama survey covers six aspects of social-emotional learning:
• Engagement — how attentive and invested students are in class.
• Learning recovery (not defined in presentation charts).
• School climate — perceptions of the overall social and learning climate of the school.
• School safety — perceptions of student physical and psychological safety at school.
• Sense of belonging — how much students feel that they are valued members of the school community.
• Teacher-student relationships — how strong the social connection is between teachers and students within and beyond the classroom.
Third through fifth-grade data:
• Engagement, fall, 66 percent; winter, 60 percent (60th to 79th percentile compared to others nationally.
• Learning recovery, fall, 68 percent; winter, 65 percent (no comparison provided).
• School climate, fall, 65 percent; winter, 60 percent (20th to 29th percentile compared to others nationally).
• School safety, fall, 60 percent; winter, 61 percent (60th to 79th percentile compared to others nationally).
• Sense of belonging, fall, 62 percent; winter, 58 percent (40th to 59th percentile compared to others nationally).
• Teacher-student relationships, fall, 70 percent; winter, 72 percent (60th to 79th percentile compared to others nationally.
Sixth through twelfth-grade data:
• Engagement, fall, 26 percent; winter, 20 percent (0th to 19th percentile compared to others nationally).
• Learning recovery, fall, 35 percent; winter, 32 percent (no comparison provided).
• School climate, fall, 40 percent; winter, 31 percent (0th to 19th percentile compared to others nationally).
• School safety, fall, 59 percent; winter, 48 percent (20th to 39th percentile compared to others nationally).
• Sense of belonging, 32 percent; winter, 26 percent (0th to 19th percentile compared to others nationally).
• Teacher-student relationships, 49 percent; winter, 43 percent (0th to 19th percentile compared to others nationally).
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
