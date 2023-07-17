5cafc6f3cb45d.image.jpg

Three of Houchin Community Blood Bank's top blood platelet donors include, from left, Patrick Clary, James Goodmon and Gary Ketchell. Clary said donations often fall off in the summer, and he's asking first-time donors to help pick up the slack.

 Californian file photo

Saving lives through blood donations is usually enough incentive for Houchin Community Blood Bank donors to head to the nearest donor center to give.

But during Bakersfield's summer doldrums, when donation numbers often slow, longtime donors and brand-new donors alike may benefit from a little extra incentive.   